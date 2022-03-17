Tom Hiddleston engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston is ready to tie the knot as he is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton.
The rumours started after the Velvet Buzzsaw star was captured flaunting a sparkly diamond on her ring finger at the BAFTA 2022 awards ceremony on Sunday.
The 37-year-old actor didn’t show her ring on the red carpet, hiding her hand with her beautiful flowing pink gown from the photographers.
However, later a selfie was posted on Instagram by TV presenter AJ Odudu, in which she poses with the newly engaged couple in the ballroom of the prestigious event, where Zawe’s ring is clearing visible.
The couple co-starred in a 2019 play Betrayal as husband and wife after which they started dating, but they kept their relationship low-key.
