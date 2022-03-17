Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ trailer out: Watch here

Rishi Kapoor stars with Paresh Rawal in his last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

The trailer for late Rishi Kapoor starrer Sharmaji Namkeen dropped on Thursday, with actor Paresh Rawal taking up the late star's titular role.

The light-hearted family entertainer marks the last appearance of the legendary actor as he passed away in 2020 while filming for the movie.

After his demise, Rawal – known for being one of the most versatile stars – completed the rest of the scenes that Kapoor could not finish.

In the beginning of the trailer, it is revealed that it is the first time in Hindi cinema that ‘two legendary actors’ will play ‘one memorable character’ in the upcoming coming of the age comedy.

The film focuses on the life of a retired man trying to find a hobby as he discovers his love for cooking. However, Sharmaji’s life takes a new turn as he joins a women’s kitty group which his son disapproves of.

The cast also includes Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

