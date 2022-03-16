Prince and Princess Michael of Kent to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert

British Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert at the Royal Albert Hall will see a tribute to Ukraine, royal expert Richard Eden has disclosed.
Richard Eden says in his latest article for the Mail Plus, “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert tonight will see the Royal Albert Hall ‘covered in blue and yellow lights’ to create an image of Ukraine’s flag as the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra plays the country’s national anthem.”
He further said, “Soprano Laura Wright, a royal favourite since she performed at the Diamond Jubilee, tells me she’s ‘incredibly honoured’ to be singing God Save The Queen tonight while ‘heavily pregnant’.”
“Interestingly, the royals in attendance will be Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He has come under scrutiny for his cosy links with Russia.”
