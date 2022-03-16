Angelina Jolie concerned for children in Ukraine

Hollywood actress, filmmaker and UNHCR Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie has expressed her concerns for the children of Ukraine, saying that without an end to the war ‘children will pay the highest price”.



The Maleficent actor turned to Instagram and shared gripping photos of children in Ukraine, writing that the war will result in "trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives."

She said, “As well as the millions who’ve fled over Ukraine’s borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger.”

“Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives,” Jolie further said.

In her Insta stories, the filmmaker said, “3 million refugees have fled Ukraine in 15 days. It’s the fastest-growing displacement crisis in Europe since World War 2 and a measure of the conflict’s brutality.”