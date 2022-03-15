BTS Jin on Super Tuna: ‘I wanted ARMY to be the only ones who knew about it’

BTS band member Jin talked about his viral song Super Tuna as he revealed he only wanted the ARMY to know about the track.

The song, which is a solo creation of the artist that he composed in five minutes when he went fishing with his producer BUMZU, went viral on the internet and later became a trend.

“Honestly, I felt a little awkward. It’s really rough compared to the kind of high-quality music I’m used to putting out with BTS,” Jin said in an interview with Weverse magazine.

The Abyss singer added, “It seemed to me that ARMY thought, I can’t keep this weird thing to myself, and they were having fun spreading it around. So I gave up. I saw ARMY say, ‘We have permission to dance.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right—you do,’ and came to accept it."

“In the end I’m just happy they like it. I had fun just watching them enjoy the song and knowing they like it. That was enough for me," Jin added.

Jin also admitted to being shocked after seeing the response to the song.

“I just expected the fans who like fun stuff to just sort of enjoy it and say, 'Okay, nice song.' But I was seriously taken aback and surprised when I saw how the song was doing way better than I ever could’ve expected,” Jin concluded.