Madonna shares a glimpse of her new Kabbalah-inspired tattoo

Madonna gives a glimpse of her new tattoo featuring design from Kabbalah book

Madonna recently showed off her latest tattoo on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her wrist tattooed with a symbol from the Kabbalah book Ten Luminous Emanations.

Taking to Instagram, the I Rise singer shared the picture on her story which she captioned, “10. Luminous Emanations In Which GOD. Becomes Manifest.”



The book, written by Yehuda Ashlag, talks about ‘the process of creation leading up to the Big Bang origins of our universe.'

For the unversed, Kabbalah is a Jewish tradition that deals with the creation of the universe and its relation to God, something which the singer – songwriter apparently believes in.

The 63-year-old singer has previously talked about her religious views in a 2019 interview with Harry Scott.

“The God that I believe in, created the world... He/Her/They isn't a God to fear, it's a God to give thanks to,” Madonna had said.