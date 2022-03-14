 
Monday March 14, 2022
Madonna shares a glimpse of her new Kabbalah-inspired tattoo

Madonna shared picture of her new tattoo which is a design from Kabbalah book Ten Luminous Emanations

By Web Desk
March 14, 2022
Madonna gives a glimpse of her new tattoo featuring design from Kabbalah book

Madonna recently showed off her latest tattoo on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her wrist tattooed with a symbol from the Kabbalah book Ten Luminous Emanations.

Taking to Instagram, the I Rise singer shared the picture on her story which she captioned, “10. Luminous Emanations In Which GOD. Becomes Manifest.”

Madonna shares a glimpse of her new Kabbalah-inspired tattoo

The book, written by Yehuda Ashlag, talks about ‘the process of creation leading up to the Big Bang origins of our universe.'

For the unversed, Kabbalah is a Jewish tradition that deals with the creation of the universe and its relation to God, something which the singer – songwriter apparently believes in.

The 63-year-old singer has previously talked about her religious views in a 2019 interview with Harry Scott.

“The God that I believe in, created the world... He/Her/They isn't a God to fear, it's a God to give thanks to,” Madonna had said.