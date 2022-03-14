Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian ‘Best Mother’ in alleged text conversation with Kanye West

Since Kanye West and Pete Davidson's alleged conversation has been made public it is prompting a buzz on social media.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, appears to not to stay quiet any longer, and this is what he had told the rapper, 44, that he is "done being quiet" in a claimed text exchange shared by Davidson's friend and writer Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post, reported People.

The alleged conversation was revealed on Sunday afternoon after West criticised ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, for her parenting skills, including allowing their daughter North, 8, to continue to use TikTok against his desires, on his Instagram page.

At the beginning of the alleged conversation, Davidson called Kardashian "literally the best mother I've ever met" before calling out West for his own parenting skills.

Then, the SNL funnyman put his foot down. "I've decided I'm not going to let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," he wrote. "Grow the f— up."

During the exchange, Davidson also claimed that he has "stopped SNL" from criticising the rapper on the programme "for months," as well as refrained from making jokes about him during stand-up acts,

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me," the jokester seems to have written in a text, later adding, "I've had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth."

"But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months," he noted, "I'm gonna stop being nice."

The purported text interaction between Davidson and West is thought to be in response to some of the rapper's now-deleted Instagram posts from Sunday morning.

