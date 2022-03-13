Kanye West blasts Pete Davidson for ‘bragging’ about sleeping with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has called out Pete Davidson for allegedly "bragging" about sleeping with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old-rapper claimed he has received texts from Kim's new beau Pete Davidson – bragging about how he's sleeping with the rapper's ex-wife.



The father-of-four alleged in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, in which he was praying to the camera: "At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife."



“I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she doesn’t have the last name.”

West went on to claim: "Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife."

The rapper added, "I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, and bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

During another portion of the video, West, 44, addressed his ongoing divorce battle from Kardashian. A judge declared the two legally single earlier this month.

"And I thought this wasn’t my wife no more legally since I got the lawyer to finally finish the divorce. Every time I do something positive, there’s something negative that’s coming," he said.

"I go and get the laptop from [Kardashian’s ex] Ray J, then she’s joking about divorce. I go and get the lawyer changed so we can finally do the divorce and somehow I’m the one that’s the stalker."

The Donda hitmaker's latest social media posts come just days after Kardashian went Instagram-official with Pete Davidson.



Kanye West told Kim Kardashian to 'stop antagonizing me' over their 8-year-old daughter North's penchant for TikTok as he forbids daughter from using social media platform: 'I said it's never again!'

Kanye West posted a slew of new attacks aimed against a myriad of people and places, including social media, his children's private school and actor DL Hughley.