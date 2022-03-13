Queen was suspicious of Andrew before sex scandal, feared 'surprises up his sleeve'

Queen was reportedly worried about Prince Andrew and his contact with Virginia Giuffre, reports Express.co.uk.

Ms Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her, scored an interview with Mail on Sunday, more than a decade ago from when she legally accused the Duke of York. The sit-in, that did not potentially suggest that there was a sexual contact between Queen's second son and Ms Giuffre, reportedly worried monarch for future bombshell accusations.

While Andrew has now settled out of court and agreed to reportedly pay $12 million to Ms Giuffre, the Treasury confirms that “no public money has been used” for Andrew’s legal costs.

In February 2010, the Mail on Sunday brought Ms Giuffre's case to light the first time in public. During the interview, that accuser claimed Jeffrey Epstein had trained her as an underage prostitute and sponsored her trip to London in 2001 so that she could spend time with the Duke of York.

As per Vanity Fair, Queen had summoned an urgent meeting with the Duke of York, Andrew, in order to delve deep in to the matter.

Author Edward Klein alleged Ed Perkins assembled a “crisis team” to discuss upon Mail on Sunday’s request for comment.

Mr Klein wrote: “According to several well-informed individuals, the Queen was not amused.

“She recognised that the Virginia Roberts story had the potential to overshadow the positive media lavished on the forthcoming wedding of William and Kate.

“The Queen asked Prince Andrew why he had consorted with someone like Jeffrey Epstein, whom the FBI had reportedly linked to about 40 young women, most of them under-age.

“More to the point, the Queen demanded to know if her son had any more surprises up his sleeve.”

Andrew at the time ensure mother that he had no contact of sexual nature with Ms Giuffre, nor with any other girl who was trafficked by pal Epistein.