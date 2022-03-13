Volodymyr Zelensky compared to 'fearless' Tom Hanks amid Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is drawing comparisons to Tom Hanks.

The actor-turned-politician, has become a wartime leader amid Russia's constant attacks on the country. Despite being offered to fly the country amid the crisis, the father-of-two has his ground firm, pledging to fight till his last breath.

"We will fight to the end," he told the U.K. House of Commons in an address that earned him a standing ovation. "We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost."

Speaking of his impressive address, friend and filmmaker David Dodson says he is not surprised.

"Physically, Volodya is not a tall guy — like, 5-foot-6 or actually 5-foot-3 to be honest — but he is monumental in character,"Dodson tells PEOPLE. "He's always been fearless," adds the filmmaker.

"He was the Tom Hanks of Ukraine," says Dodson. "And he was a big celebrity in Russia. Nobody there thought of him as a villain, which is why there's such a disconnect between Russian propaganda now what the reality is."

Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former National Security Council adviser on Ukraine adds to Zelensky's crediblity.

"He's perfect for the role," notes Kupchan,.

"He's an actor. He knows how to relate to people and tap into their emotions," Kupchan adds. "There's nothing wooden about him. He's the real deal, and his defiance and fighting spirit are inspiring not just Ukrainians but the world."

Speaking about Zelensky being a family oriented man, first lady Olena's friend Lily gives a glimpse of the couple's bond.

"They're so good together," she says, "They have a goodness in them. These are two people who love each other very much. He is comic, she is witty."