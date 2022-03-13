Sarah Ferguson visits US days after Prince Andrew settles Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared details of her recent visit to the United States days after the Duke settled lawsuit with his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre.



Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared the details.

Posting the pictures from her recent visit, Sarah said, “I’m thrilled to visit @weecycle.co with @juniorleaguedenver today to deliver donations to their baby gear drive!”

“WeeCycle’s mission is to recycle essential baby gear and match it to Colorado families in need — an initiative I am proud to support with #JLD”.

In another post, she said “I’m bringing @storytimewithfergieandfriends on the road today, and am so excited to read with my newest friends at Schmitt Elementary in Denver, Colorado, with @juniorleaguedenver #TheJourney2022.”

Sarah’s US visit comes days after an assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre has been formally dismissed after the British royal paid a financial settlement, court documents showed last week.