Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson were engaged, planned leaving US before split

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were months away from marrying one another before split.

The NBA player was allegedly engaged to Khloe Kardashian right when he met Maralee Nichols and cheated on the reality TV star.

“I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with,” Thompson allegedly wrote to Nichols in Snapchat messages as per new filing, reports Us Weekly.

“Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake," wrote Thompson in another messages.

A source confirmed to Page Six on Friday that Kardashian and Thompson were indeed engaged.

In more messages, the 30-year-old revealed that he had proposed to Khloe with a $2 million engagement ring for Kardashian.

“Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” he allegedly wrote. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

After paternity tests confirmed that Thompson is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son, the serial cheater sent out a public apology to everybody he has hurt.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Nichols, however, maintains that she has received no support from Thompson.