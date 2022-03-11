Kim Kardashian reveals why Kardashians drive their cars despite being billionaires

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that the Kardashian-Jenner clan skips on personal chauffer and drive their cars to step out of their celebrity bubbles.

During their conversation with Variety, members of the filthy rich family admitted to like taking control of the wheels by themselves.

Kim talked about dropping her kids to school on her own. “They are super respectful about school stuff,” the SKIMS founder told the magazine.

“I guess I stay in a bubble, but I’m really able to have really normal days,” she added.

“The world’s one of the most influential families is gearing up to rule over fans’ hearts once again with their upcoming reality series on Hulu.

Talking about the their comeback and potential earning from the show, Khloe Kardashian said, “It (pay cheque) definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment.”

“We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for,” she added.

“But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”