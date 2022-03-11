Elon Musk welcomed secret second child with singer Grimes

Elon Musk and on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes are now parents to two children

Elon Musk and on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes are now parents to two children after they welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

The birth of Musk and Grimes’ daughter was forcibly revealed after the baby started to wail while Grimes was giving an interview to Vanity Fair.

After being asked what was going on by the interviewer, Grimes reportedly shared, “She’s a little colicky…”

About concealing the birth of her daughter, the Genesis singer said, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Grimes kept the name of the child under wraps, however, shared that the couple call her ‘Y’, to complement the name of their first child together, son X Æ A-12 who they call ‘X’.

Y was born via a surrogate in December 2021, revealed Grimes, who also shared that she is back with Musk ‘in some capacity’ after breaking up some months before Y’s birth.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” Grimes said of her relationship with the Tesla CEO.

The couple also told Vanity Fair that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four” children.