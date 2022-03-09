Kanye West shares new 'DEAD' message

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West shared his latest piece of writing on Tuesday, saying 'no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD.'



Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper shared another bizarre poem which was titled 'DEAD'.

The poem began: 'No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD / And only people that would talk to me were in my head.'



At one point he appears to reference his 41-year-old estranged wife keeping the $60million Hidden Hills estate they once shared as he wrote: 'My kids would dance for me in a home I once led.'



'I found out one day at the newsstand purgatory there was a front page article of my murders story.'

The identity of the rapper's murderer is never revealed in the poem but he wants to leave it all up for interpretation.

The rapper defended his art in the accompanying caption. 'I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.'



Kanye West's cryptic post comes after the rapper sparked anger with his disturbing music video that appeared to simulate Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson getting buried alive.

