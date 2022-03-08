Prince Harry's words suggest he's not interested in having more children with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the proud parents of two, are in news about their future plan for having more children.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising son Archie - who is nearly three years old - and nine-month-old daughter Lilibet at their Montecito mansion in California.

Prince Harry, according to express.co.uk, talked about how many children he would like to have back in September 2019, when he interviewed the primatologist and anthropologist, Dr Jane Goodall, for Vogue magazine.

In conversation with Goodall, Harry shared his views about parenthood and the responsibilities towards the new generations to come.

The Duke said: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question.”

And continued: “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

Ms Goodall rushed to add, laughing: “Not too many!”

And Prince Harry replied: “Two, maximum!”

And he continued: “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed.

“And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Harry's words suggested as he's not interested in having more children with his sweet wife Meghan Markle.