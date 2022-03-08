Vicky Kaushal shares heart-warming pic of Katrina Kaif & mom Veena on Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, several Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts to share heart-touching messages to mark the day. Vicky Kaushal also took the opportunity to express his love for the two 'most important' women in his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the URI actor dropped an adorable picture of his wife Katrina Kaif with his mother, Veena Kaushal and sent the internet into meltdown.

Sharing the sweet picture, the Raazi actor penned a heartfelt caption and left fans in awe. He wrote, “My strength. My world,” followed by a heart emoticon.



In the shared photo, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan starlet in red outfit is lovingly sitting on her mother-in-law’s lap and holding a gift in her hand.

The adorable picture garnered thousands of likes in no time.

The Sooryanvanshi actress also took to Instagram to wish the women of her family on Women’s Day. She posted a picture, which resembled Katrina’s sisters as she also shared ‘#sisters’. She shared in the caption, “a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar.