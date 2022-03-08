Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his mouthwatering ‘Cheat Meal’: See here

Hollywood’s leading actor Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as The Rock, never misses the chance to share some engaging posts with his massive family of 301 million followers across the globe.

Recently, the Red Notice star turned to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his mouth-watering 'Cheat Meal' and since then fans cannot stop gushing.





In the caption, he described what his cheat day looked like and wrote,

“Can’t take my eyes or of you #cheatmealsunday coming in strong, this cheat meal had zero chance of survival.”

He went on to add, “ Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. We work hard - you’ve earned them-cheat meal king.”

The Rock also mentioned in his caption that his meal includes French toast crusted with cereals (cinnamon toast crunch) and topped with sweet ass cream cheese and the right amount of maple syrup drizzle for the perfect bite.

In the post, the 49-year-old actor is seen enjoying his meal and it is sure to make your mouth water.

Meanwhile, fans commented on Johnson’s cute post.

One wrote, “U eat the most delicious food on the planet."