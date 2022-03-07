Harry Styles' upcoming musical comeback has 'incredible fashion, features'

Harry Styles will reportedly launch his new album this month as the singer gears up for his musical comeback, as per a source.
The former One Direction singer will be releasing the lead single from his third solo album this week, according to an insider.
“Harry’s lead single is coming this month and his fans are in for a real treat,” a source spilled to The Sun, adding, "He has worked so hard on this track and it’s going straight to No1."
The Watermelon Sugar singer will also be surprising his fans with some ‘never seen before’ stuff.
“The video is going to be just as good as the song. While fans might think they have seen it all, Harry actually saved the best bit for behind closed doors," shared the source.
Throwing light on the visuals of the album, the insider said, “The fashion and the features in the secret shoot for the video are incredible.”
“Harry really pushes the boat out. He is absolutely thrilled with what they have created and can’t wait for people to hear the song and see the video."
Earlier, the singer was seen near Buckingham Palace filming a music video on a giant bed.
