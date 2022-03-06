Sonakshi Sinha booked for fraud with a non-bailable warrant issued: Details

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against actress Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged fraud case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against actress Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged fraud case after she reportedly failed to appear at an event.

According to India Today, Sonakshi faces an accusation of failing to appear at an event in Delhi for which she had already charged INR 37 lakhs.

The complaint states that not only did Sonakshi skip the event, but her manager also refused to pay back the advance to the event’s organiser.

The organiser, Pramod Sharma, is a resident of Katghar, Moradabad, and filed the police complaint after repeatedly failed attempts to get back the amount he had paid to Sonakshi’s manager.

Sonakshi has reportedly travelled to Moradabad to record her statement in the ongoing case, however, failed to appear later due to which the non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

Neither Sonakshi nor her manager have issued an official statement about the case.