Sheikh Rasheed dares Opposition to table no-trust motion against govt

ISLAMABAD: Challenging the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad claimed that the no-trust move will turn into a “motion of satisfaction” for PM Imran Khan.



Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Opposition’s proposed no-confidence move against the government will fail if they table it in the National Assembly (NA).

"They have been shouting [about the no-confidence motion] for the last two months,” he said and dared the opposition to submit a requisition and bring the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Nothing in this world is natural

"These people used to say that that they [Army] are not neutral but now even the Opposition is claiming that they are neutral [...] Congratulations to them but nothing in this world is neutral," Rasheed said.

He said that defeat is the Opposition's fate, as he referred to the failure of a no-trust motion against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto by a 12 votes margin.

"They [Opposition] will lose with the same number of votes and the no-trust move will become a move of ease for Imran Khan," the minister said.

Rasheed went on to say that the Opposition doesn't have a future plan and that means they want to bring a "technocrat" government in the country.

If they get successful, it will create many problems for the country, he added.

Over 15 Opposition MPs to go 'missing' on no-confidence motion day: Khattak

It may be recalled that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday claimed that over 15 Opposition members would go “missing” on the day the no-confidence motion is presented before the National Assembly.

Addressing a rally in his home district, the senior PTI leader claimed that the Opposition would face “embarrassment” when they would present the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

“Seats on the Opposition benches would remain empty on the day of the motion,” he predicted, adding that their motion would help them reassess their worth.

Fazl, Nawaz satisfied with Opposition's number game

At the same time, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Molana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with Opposition's number game for no-trust move, sources said.

Fazl and Nawaz on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the Opposition's numbers to secure the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

The Opposition leaders held discussions to move the no-trust motion during a telephonic conversation, sources privy to the matter had said.

According to sources, Fazl briefed Nawaz on the Opposition’s progress and the two leaders agreed to oust the incumbent government.