Avril Lavigne reveals she was behind THIS hit song by Kelly Clarkson

Avril Lavigne has written many songs in her lifetime, including American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson’s breakout hit Breakaway.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, the Complicated singer shared, “Okay so I wrote this song, recorded it for my first album.”

She went on to explain, “I did not use it, it went to Kelly, and she slayed. She did an incredible job with it.”

Lavigne also revealed the inspiration behind the song which ended up being Clarkson’s chart-topper.

“I wrote this song at a very young age, I was leaving my small town, went to the city and took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career – it was like, a very scary thing. Leaving my world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about,” she said.

Lavigne, who debuted with the album Unplugged in 2002, recently dropped her seventh studio album Love Sux on February 25.