Hrithik Roshan family sends treat to his rumoured girlfriend

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been receiving love from his family ever since rumors broke out of their relationship.
Saba received a delicious home-cooked meal from her beau’s fam.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of lunch packed for her by the 48-year-old War actor’s niece Suranika, his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan.
Thanking them, she captioned the story, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.”
The duo has been spotted several times holding hands. However, none of them have publicly announced their relationship.
Earlier, Saba hung out with Hrithik's family for lunch as his uncle Rajesh Roshan posted a picture of the family with Saba on the photo sharing app.
He captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time."
