Joe Jonas admits his neighbour wasn’t happy with his music, called it ‘noise’

Joe Jonas admits his neighbour wasn’t happy with his music, mistakes it for ‘noise’

Joe Jonas confessed his neighbour had complaints with his ‘singing’ during his time in London.

In an interview with Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show, the Just In Love singer confessed that his neighbour was annoyed by the ‘noise’ during his new years eve party which in fact was him ‘singing’.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in England, I just love it, we were in Islington for two months, it was so fun,” the singer narrated the incident.

He continued, “We had a New Years Eve party which was pretty hilarious because, we had a dinner and we didn’t have a neighbour who loved the noise, but it wasn’t even noise it was music.”

“She came by to complain a few days later and she was like, ‘and the music….and the singing!....and the singing!’ I was like, ‘oh god forbid we were singing!,’” the singer-songwriter added.

Joe went on saying, “It was really funny and of course there were fireworks going off all night on, and I was like, why did our dinner party set you off?”

Well known for performing in the Jonas Brothers band, Joe confessed he had a great time in London.

“But I love England and English people and I love the food and a good Sunday roast!,” he concluded.

Earlier, several news outlets reported that Joe is expecting his second baby with wife Sophie Turner.