Camilla channels her inner queen during public engagements

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is seemingly following in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps during her public engagements.

The Prince of Wales' wife is trying to win hearts with her people-friendly gestures, and strengthening her resolve to serve the suffering community of the world following the footsteps of the monarch.

During her latest public engagement, the Prince Charles' sweet wife could not control her emotions and broke down in tears.

The longest-reigning monarch of the UK also rules the hearts of her people due to her kind and loving nature as she always stands with the suffering communities to share their pain.

Camilla, who recently showed solidarity with Ukraine by visiting its UK community, wept frequently and comforted the UK ambassador to Ukraine's wife who was also crying.

Camilla's innocent and kind gesture are making her more popular among the Britons as she seems to be impressed of Queen Elizabeth's loving and caring nature.