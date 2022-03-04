 
Thursday March 03, 2022
Entertainment

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan leave onlookers in awe as they sightsee during Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham's son looked dashing in casual outfit while his model girlfriend made a statement in flares

By Web Desk
March 04, 2022
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan leave onlookers in awe as they sightsee during Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham put on a casual display as his girlfriend Mia Regan made a statement in flares during an outing in Paris on Thursday.

The loved-up couple, who  are  in  Paris ahead of Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week show,  have enjoyed outing in the French capital.

The duo put on a fashionable display despite dressing down for the occasion as they headed out to take some snaps.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan leave onlookers in awe as they sightsee during Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham's son was looking dashing in casual outfit  while his model  girlfriend made a statement in flares as they appeared in the city. 

Romeo's 19-year-old girlfriend bared her midriff in a quirky ensemble as she sported a cropped vintage burgundy fleece and some statement wide leg jeans. She layered over a khaki trench coat and added a pair of chunky soled loafers to complete her fashion forward ensemble.

The two were all smiles as they explored the streets of Paris and stopped to take a flurry of photos to document their trip.