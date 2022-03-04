Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan leave onlookers in awe as they sightsee during Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham put on a casual display as his girlfriend Mia Regan made a statement in flares during an outing in Paris on Thursday.
The loved-up couple, who are in Paris ahead of Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week show, have enjoyed outing in the French capital.
The duo put on a fashionable display despite dressing down for the occasion as they headed out to take some snaps.
Victoria Beckham's son was looking dashing in casual outfit while his model girlfriend made a statement in flares as they appeared in the city.
Romeo's 19-year-old girlfriend bared her midriff in a quirky ensemble as she sported a cropped vintage burgundy fleece and some statement wide leg jeans. She layered over a khaki trench coat and added a pair of chunky soled loafers to complete her fashion forward ensemble.
The two were all smiles as they explored the streets of Paris and stopped to take a flurry of photos to document their trip.
