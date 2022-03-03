Watch: Nick Jonas grooves to Kygo’s song ‘Dancing Feet'

Nick Jonas never misses the chance to share an insight into his personal and professional life with his millions of fans on social media.
The Find You Singer recently gave fans a glimpse of his jam to Kygo’s song in a sweet TikTok video and has taken the internet into a meltdown.
The 29-year-old singer was seen wearing a black top and grooving to an upbeat track, Dancing Feet. The song can be heard playing in the background as Nick dishes out the lyrics
He captioned the video as, “ This song slaps.”.
Since its release, the fans cannot stop praising as the clip has garnered massive likes.
For unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently announced the birth of their first child, welcomed via surrogacy, on January 22.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” their join statement posted on social media read.
