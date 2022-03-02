 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
Kanye West, Hailey wish Justine Bieber on his birthday

The Canadian singer on Tuesday turned 28

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
Hailey Bieber and Kanye West were  the first to wish Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Bieber's wife and the American rapper took to Instagram to wish the Canadian singer on his birthday.

Hailey shared  multiple pictures with her husband and wrote,"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28."

Kanye posted a screenshot of his video chat with Bieber  as he sent birthday greetings to the singer.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans from across the globe are taking to social media websites to  express their love for the singer on his birthday.