Kanye West, Hailey wish Justine Bieber on his birthday

Hailey Bieber and Kanye West were the first to wish Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Bieber's wife and the American rapper took to Instagram to wish the Canadian singer on his birthday.

Hailey shared multiple pictures with her husband and wrote,"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28."

Kanye posted a screenshot of his video chat with Bieber as he sent birthday greetings to the singer.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans from across the globe are taking to social media websites to express their love for the singer on his birthday.