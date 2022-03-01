Jason Momoa sends love to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz before ‘The Batman’ premiere

Jason Momoa sends love to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz ahead of ‘The Batman’ premiere

Zoe Kravits receives love from step dad Jason Momoa as he gets ready to watch The Batman premiere.

The Sweet Girl star poses with Zoe’s boyfriend and actor Channing Tatum as both men prepares to watch the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the picture as he captioned it, “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED. Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally The Batman premiere.”

Both men look excited in casuals as they share a ride to watch the premiere together.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” the actor added as he shows support for the High Fidelity actor and her choice of boyfriend as well.

The Dog actor also shared the same post on his story on the photo sharing app as he wrote "Yeeeew!! Let's goo!"



The 33-year-old actress, who plays Cat-woman in her latest superhero movie, started dating Channing in August 2021. Jason married her mother, Lisa Bonet, in 2017 before separating in January 2022.

Latest reports suggest that the 42-year-old actor is trying to making things work with wife.

Zoe stars with Robert Pattinson in the Batman, which will hit the theatres on 4th March.