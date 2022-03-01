Heartbreaking: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s 26-year-old son dies

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, his wife Anu and son Zain Nadella. Photo linkedin.com

In a shocking development, the 26-year-old son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella died Monday, according to a company statement.

Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.

The tech giant’s senior leadership was informed of Zain Nadella’s death by email.

According to the company email, Microsoft executives were asked to keep Satya Nadella's family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve quietly.

The Microsoft CEO has focused the company on building products to better serve users with disabilities since taking over in 2014, citing lessons he learned while raising and supporting Zain.

In 2021, Seattle Children's Hospital partnered with the Nadellas to create the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, which is part of the Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile, and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.