BTS ‘Dynamite’ earns diamond certification in Japan in historic feat

BTS made history on Monday when they received a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their hit song Dynamite, becoming the first foreign act to do so, according to Soompi.

According to RIAJ’s certification system adopted in 2020, a song is certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, platinum at 100 million streams, and diamond at 500 million streams.

With this latest achievement, BTS snagged the crown for the first international/foreign artist to manage the feat. Dynamite is also only the second song in RIAJ history to snag a diamond certification!

Along with the diamond certification, BTS also received an official platinum certification for their song Life Goes On, which surpassed 100 million streams.