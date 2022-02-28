Mohammad Rizwan named captain of PSL 2022 team

In the 12-member squad, the top-four batters are from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order, Qalandars provide the bowling firepower. -PCB

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans has been named as captain of the Team of Pakistan Super League 7 which was selected by the distinguished members of the commentary team.

Rizwan, who was adjudged player of the tournament, is one of the four Multan Sultans players who has been selected. The other three are: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

Lahore Qalandars, who won their maiden title with a 42-run victory over the Sultans, is also represented by four players – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan – while Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan) and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah) have one player each.

No player from Karachi Kings, the side which lost nine matches in the seventh edition, was shortlisted.

Under Rizwan, Multan Sultans won 10 matches out of 11 played in the PSL 2022 and were the favourites to defend the trophy.

In the 12-member squad, the top-four batters are from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order, Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

PSL Squad: