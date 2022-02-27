 
Saturday February 26, 2022
14 feared dead in Comoros plane crash

The Comorian government has launched a search operation to locate the debris of the plane that lost touch with the radar 2.5 kilometres from its destination

By AFP
February 27, 2022
MORONI: Rescuers in the Comoros on Saturday scrambled to find survivors and the wreckage of a plane carrying 14 people that crashed in the Indian Ocean archipelago on Saturday.

Airline AB Aviation said its small Cessna plane disappeared from the radar about 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles) from its destination during its flight between the capital Moroni and the city of Fomboni on the island of Moheli.

"Search operations... have begun to find the aircraft's debris in the coastal area of Djoiezi confirming the crash," the Comorian transport ministry said in a statement.

The Comorian government said the 12 passengers were Comorian and that the two pilots were Tanzanian.

The authorities said fishing boats and at least one speedboat rapidly deployed towards the position where the plane's signal was lost.

Support is being offered to the affected families on Moheli and Moroni's island of Grande Comore.