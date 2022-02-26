'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry unhappy with public reaction on her 'big lips'

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry is annoyed with people commenting on her face.

In an interview with Variety, Cherry confesses that her life has changed ever since she has appeared on the hit HBO Max series.

“The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal,” Cherry said.

“It’s nuts because you have to realise that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was," says the star.

She added, “I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale.”

Cherry plays Faye- a heroine addict- in the teen series.