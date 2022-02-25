Kate Middleton unwinds at Prince Harry's favourite pub with friends

Kate Middleton is often seen visiting Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school in Battersea and it appears that the Duchess of Cambridge has made new friends.
Kate reportedly joined some fellow parents for some drinks at a local pub last week with "no fuss or fanfare".
"Kate was in last week with parents from her children's school," according to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail.
"There was no fuss or fanfare."
The pub was said to be an old favourite of Prince Harry’s before he met his now wife Meghan Markle.
"He [Prince Harry] apparently such a regular there that he even had his own 'royal' entrance at the back of the building," Hello! reported.
