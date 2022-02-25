Casino endorsement: Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence over viral images

Sachin Tendulkar says it pains to see that his images are being used to mislead people. -The News/File

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar Thursday issued a clarification after “fake” images went viral on social media showing him endorsing a casino.

According to an Indian media report, Tendulkar's images were used to promote 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa.

Tendulkar, in a statement on Twitter, requested everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media.



“It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino,” he tweeted.

“I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol — directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people.”

He said that his legal team will take the required action in this regard.