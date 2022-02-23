Queen Mother’s poignant life lesson for Queen Elizabeth REVEALED

Queen Elizabeth is tackling a particularly tough time in her life with advice she received from her mother

Queen Elizabeth is tackling a particularly tough time in her life with some life-changing advice that she received from her mother, the late Queen Mother.

The British monarch, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 amid her son Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal and Prince Charles’ cash-for-honours controversy, is drawing resilience from an advice she took from the Queen Mother, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People.

“One of the lessons that she learned very early from her own mother was to focus on the positive,” Smith shared, adding, “You see something bad; you see something good. And the Queen has always been very good at that.”

The Queen marked her first appearance of the year on February 5 as she hosted a reception at Sandringham House to mark her Accession Day.

Talking about the evening, the vice president and chair of the Sandringham Women's Institute, Yvonne Browne, shared, “It is a bittersweet weekend for her, but she certainly wasn't down. She was in sparkling form.”

Smith went on to share, “She's very, very good at dealing with what life throws at her. She understands that she needs to project that positive image more than ever and go about her business.”