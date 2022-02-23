All-rounder Tim David.

LAHORE: Defending champions Multan Sultans suffered a massive blow ahead of today’s playoff against Lahore Qalandars when their top-performing all-rounder Tim David tested positive for COVID-19, sources told Geo News Wednesday.

Sources shared that the player's test returned positive during a routine PCR testing, however, the team's management has not confirmed or denied the report.



The exclusion of David from the playing XI will surely dent Multan Sultans as he has been a key player in their successful run during the league.

Covid hits Zalmi camp

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had suffered a double setback when Usman Qadir and Ben Cuttings tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, three members ¬– players and a coaching staff member – of the Zalmi squad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The players include Australian all-rounder Ben Cuttings and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, while the team mentor Hashim Amla has also returned COVID-19 positive.

It means they have to isolate themselves for seven days, as per the protocol set by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The players are set to miss the eliminators, but they will be available for the final of the tournament in case Zalmi qualify.