LAHORE: Defending champions Multan Sultans suffered a massive blow ahead of today’s playoff against Lahore Qalandars when their top-performing all-rounder Tim David tested positive for COVID-19, sources told Geo News Wednesday.
Sources shared that the player's test returned positive during a routine PCR testing, however, the team's management has not confirmed or denied the report.
The exclusion of David from the playing XI will surely dent Multan Sultans as he has been a key player in their successful run during the league.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had suffered a double setback when Usman Qadir and Ben Cuttings tested positive for COVID-19.
According to sources, three members ¬– players and a coaching staff member – of the Zalmi squad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The players include Australian all-rounder Ben Cuttings and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, while the team mentor Hashim Amla has also returned COVID-19 positive.
It means they have to isolate themselves for seven days, as per the protocol set by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The players are set to miss the eliminators, but they will be available for the final of the tournament in case Zalmi qualify.
Wahab's spell of 2-26 in four overs turned out to be the decisive factor as United remain 10 runs behind despite...
Underscoring need for preparations, Saqlain Mushtaq says that home advantage will not be enough against Australia
Siddique admits that Babar is out of form these days, adding that the star cricketer never panics
The German coach has seen a cricket boom in popularity in Germany, driven in part by a rise in immigration from...
In a viral video, red-faced Wasim Akram can be seen talking with Babar Azam at the boundary line during the match...
Karachi Kings now have the longest losing streak of nine matches