Meghan Markle's Oprah interview outfit chosen as 'Dress of the Year'

The dress that Meghan Markle wore during her explosive interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey has been declared "Dress Of The Year" and it would be displayed at at Fashion Museum Bath.

A representative for the museum in a statement that, “There are moments in history that are all about the dress and Meghan’s Oprah interview was just such an occasion.”

A press release by the Fashion Museum said, "It’s well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour or motif.

"The Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions."

The press release said, “Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”

