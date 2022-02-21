Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 cases count since January 8

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since January 8 when only 1,360 new infections were detected, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.
On January 8, the country reported 1,345 new COVID-19 infections.
As per the latest NCOC statistics, the new infections were detected after 41,597 coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide in the last 24 hours.
With the decline, the COVID-19 positivity rate of the country also dropped to 3.26%. However, the overall case count rose to 1,501,680.
Meanwhile, the virus claimed the lives of 31 more patients, taking the countrywide death toll to 30,040 in a single day.
Moreover, 1,315 patients recovered overnight, taking the number of active cases in Pakistan to 67,672. However, 1,302 patients are still in critical care units.
As the country's COVID-19 positivity rate goes down, the NCOC is due to review the coronavirus restrictions today (Monday) it had extended in six cities having with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10%.
The forum had decided to keep the restrictions, initially imposed in cities with high disease prevalence in January, in place after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on February 15.
