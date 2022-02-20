Meghan Markle's love name for Prince Harry mocked by James Corden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, like many couples, have their sweet names for their significant other but it seems that one of those names was hilarious as it was mocked by one of the pair’s friends.

The Duchess of Sussex let her pet name for Prince Harry, who was making a TV appearance at the time, slip up which led to the host to mercilessly mocking the former actress for it.

During a TV appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry and James were taking a tour bus around LA during which Meghan also made a feature in the episode when James spoke to her in a video call.

In the call she spotted her husband in the background and asked: "Haz, how is your tour of LA going?"

Harry jokingly called James "the worst tour guide in LA".

The Brit TV host then fired back at the royal over the moniker, saying: "Haz, oh Haz, I didn't know we were calling you Haz now?"