‘Bachchhan Paandey’s trailer release; Fans laud Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to rock the screens with his latest avatar of a gangster in his highly-anticipated film, Bachchhan Paandey.

On Friday, the makers released the official trailer of the Akshay’s upcoming action-packed film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.

The over three-minute trailer features with Myra Devekar (played by Kriti) who is an aspiring director and plans on making a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey.

Apart from Akshay and Kriti, Bachchhan Pandey also star Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti’s second project with the Sooryavanshi actor after the 2019 film Housefull 4.

The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchhan Paandey will release in theatres on 18th March 2022. Watch the trailer here.







