BTS Jim’s birthday toilet cleaner to J-Hope a called out as an ‘odd collectable’

Even the maker of the famed toilet cleaner gifted to BTS’ J-Hope for his birthday is an ‘odd collectable’ that ‘contradicts current logic’.This claim comes straight from the creator himself, the famed Italian industrial designer Stefano Giovannoni.

He has only created 999 numbered copies of this product and really stood out among the rest of J-Hope’s gifts, which ranged from a box of strawberries, a birthday cake and a 29-cake topper.

While the collector aimed for the piece to be a collectable for dedicated collectors” BTS’ best gift-giver has managed to transform it into the gag gift of the century.

Many of the ARMYs across the world had a field day with the entire experience and left each other in fits of laughter as one said, “Never in my life did I think I would see limited edition/gold and toilet brush in the same sentence, stunning BTS is truly an experience in every aspect.”

Whereas another posed a rib-tickling anecdote like, “What do you get the man who has everything? A gold toilet brush of course.”

Some even enjoyed the bank balance flex and wondered, “how extremely rich you have to be to have this random thoughts to buy your friend a limited edition covered in gold toilet brush as a birthday present. Kim Seokjin is random and insane and rich and have great sense of humor”. (sic)