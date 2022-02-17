Kim Kardashian returns to home, shares selfie with daughter in heart print night suits

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable selfie with her daughter North as she enjoyed some moments with kids on Thursday after taking much-needed break from online feud with her estranged husband Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star, who is in love with Pete Davidson, borrowed some moments from her other engagements to spend quality time with her four children at home.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality star shared adorable selfies laying in bed with her 8-year-old daughter, captioning the post with a pink heart emoji.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they hugged each other while wearing matching pink heart print night suits.



Kim apparently tried to show off her sweet relationship with North . Kardashian shares North with Kanye West along with their three other children, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. The pair co-parent their children.