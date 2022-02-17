Kate Middleton, Prince William handed ‘backbreaking task’ of resetting Firm: report

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly being forced into taking the “very difficult” job of trying to reset the Firm.



It has all been revealed by royal expert Jennie Bond and in her interview with OK! She explained, "What I'm saying is, I think there will be a heavy workload for Catherine and William and it is going to take them away, but I don't think we can all honestly say that this is the last break they're going to have before the big push.”

Especially since "It is the Queen they are celebrating but this year with all the turmoil of Andrew and all that is going on with Harry and Megan, it is a year in which the monarchy can possibly reset itself."

This news comes considering the tumultuous time Queen Elizabeth has faced in the wake of Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit, Prince Charles’ cash-for-honours investigation as well as Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.