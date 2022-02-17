BTS’ V drops first post since covid-19 diagnosis: ‘So touched

BTS’ V turns to social media to highlight his affection towards fans in a ‘touching’ post on the official community forum.
The singer shared the post to Weverse and according and its translated caption reads, "I was touched by everyone’s posts."
The background post even included a catchy pun that is seen being featured on the egg carton, in front of him.
With his finger, covering the word ‘egg’ V took a photo with the words ‘touching’ visible and added another layer of adorableness to the already loving post.
This post comes shortly after fans turned to the same community platform to send him loving notes, messages, wishes, prayers, and photographs to lift his spirits as he heals from home.
One post featured a cloud formation that appears to have created the shape of a whale as well as a caption that is translated as reading, "Hi, V. I'll take you to where you can be healthy. My daughter is taking a rest too. Let's fight together."
V didn’t fail to respond to his fans either, the singer made sure to share his respect and adoration for his loyal ARMYs with short but sweet replies, one of which hilariously comes as a reply to the same fan, and reads, "Oh saved".
A$AP Rocky's sweetheart Rihanna leaves onlookers as she steeps out in Malibu
Metropolitan police launched investigation into allegations linked to Queen's eldest son Prince Charles' charity
Ali Fazal speaks out about his working experience with Gal Gadot
Sonya Hussyn managed to pull off an exhilarating surprise for her parents this week by buying them a house of their own
Linda Evangelista is ready to talk about a hellish cosmetic procedure that left her "permanently deformed"
Johnny Depp is hopeful of restarting his life and made it known as he accepted a Gold Medal of Merit in Serbia