Lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein victims expresses her views on Prince Andrew's settlement

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer who is representing the eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, on Tuesday issued a statement after it emerged that Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reached an out of court agreement.

Giuffre was suing the Queen's second son for sexually assaulting her when she was young.

Lisa Bloom wrote on Twitter, "We hail Virginia’s victory today. She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Omid Scobie said that Andrew is unlikely to get his royal titles and privileges after the settlement.

