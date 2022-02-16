Varun Dhawan finds solace in mother nature: See 

 
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Varun Dhawan delighted fans with an adorable click

By Web Desk
February 16, 2022
Famed Bollywood star Varun Dhawan delighted fans with an adorable click as he relished  the  breathtaking  views of nature. 

The devilishly handsome actor impressed fans with his snaps.

Just a few hours ago, the Coolie No 1 actor was active on Instagram and shared a stunning selfie flaunting his infectious smile.

Giving supremely peaceful and serene vibes Dhawan looked handsome as ever posing amidst the mighty tree and all the greenery.

Fans showered him with love and praise. 