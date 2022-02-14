Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' is beating Jennifer Lopez's 'Marry Me' at the box office

Gal Gadot's "Death on the Nile" looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while Jennifer Lopez starrer"Marry Me" will follow with an expected $8 million intake, according to Reuters.



Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Death on the Nile," based on the famous Agatha Christie novel, took in $5.1 million on Friday, an underwhelming tally. That's only half as much as the opening day gross of its predecessor "Murder on the Orient Express" ($10.7 million), which eventually legged it out to a $102 million domestic gross. While Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle may have enough champagne to fill the Nile in the film, it seems dubious that the whodunit could sell enough tickets to fill the $90 million hole left by its production budget.

Universal's "Marry Me" is looking to debut in third place. The studio projects an $8 million weekend gross from 3,642 locations. While "Death on the Nile" is bowing exclusively in theaters, "Marry Me" is debuting day-and-date on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

"Marry Me" stars Lopez as a pop star who decides to get married to a total stranger (Owen Wilson) during one of her concerts. Together, the two must face Lopez's toxic ex (Maluma) and see if their shotgun wedding can turn into true love

