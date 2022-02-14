 
Monday February 14, 2022
Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' is beating Jennifer Lopez's 'Marry Me' at the box office

By Web Desk
February 14, 2022
Gal Gadots Death on the Nile is beating Jennifer Lopezs Marry Me at the box office

Gal Gadot's "Death on the Nile" looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while Jennifer Lopez starrer"Marry Me" will follow with an expected $8 million intake, according to Reuters.

Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Death on the Nile," based on the famous Agatha Christie novel, took in $5.1 million on Friday, an underwhelming tally. That's only half as much as the opening day gross of its predecessor "Murder on the Orient Express" ($10.7 million), which eventually legged it out to a $102 million domestic gross. While Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle may have enough champagne to fill the Nile in the film, it seems dubious that the whodunit could sell enough tickets to fill the $90 million hole left by its production budget.

 Universal's "Marry Me" is looking to debut in third place. The studio projects an $8 million weekend gross from 3,642 locations. While "Death on the Nile" is bowing exclusively in theaters, "Marry Me" is debuting day-and-date on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

"Marry Me" stars Lopez as a pop star who decides to get married to a total stranger (Owen Wilson) during one of her concerts. Together, the two must face Lopez's toxic ex (Maluma) and see if their shotgun wedding can turn into true love