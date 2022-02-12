Bipasha Basu reacts to questions about starting family with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu revealed her reaction to questions around her plans to start family with Karan Singh Grover.

Talking about the same, the Creature actor revealed that she and her hubby skip on addressing such heresay.

“We don’t tackle them. We let them believe when I am pregnant, when I am not pregnant,” Basu told Pinkvilla in her recent interview.

The Raaz actor expressed that she always tries to channel positivity by thinking that people are ‘wishing’ a good thing about the pair.

“I just believe, you know, people are wishing me well,” she explained. “They want us to have a family. So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously.’

“It’s not such a…it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said,” the 43-year-old actor added.